PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia City Council has approved police reform measures that aim to open contract negotiations with the police union to the public and formally ban kneeling on a suspect's neck.
The first bill passed Thursday requires a public hearing to be held 30 days before a contract is officially proposed to the police union and will take public comment on the initial proposal before it is submitted.
The second bill adds a formal ban to city law on chokeholds and other forms of restraint already barred in the police department's conduct code.
Both bills were introduced in June amid protests over police brutality.