Philadelphia police patch - police lights

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia City Council has approved police reform measures that aim to open contract negotiations with the police union to the public and formally ban kneeling on a suspect's neck.

The first bill passed Thursday requires a public hearing to be held 30 days before a contract is officially proposed to the police union and will take public comment on the initial proposal before it is submitted.

The second bill adds a formal ban to city law on chokeholds and other forms of restraint already barred in the police department's conduct code.

Both bills were introduced in June amid protests over police brutality.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.