PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The City of Philadelphia has released 911 audio and bodycam video of police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also identified the men who opened fire on Wallace as two young patrol officers in their mid-20s.
The video shows Wallace exit a house with a knife while officers are at the porch.
Officers can be heard saying "put the knife down" multiple times. Wallace doesn't put the knife down, and the officers opened fire on him, killing him at the scene.
Philadelphia’s district attorney has vowed to make his own decision about whether to charge the officers, and not to rely solely on the police investigation.
At the request of the Wallace family, the DA says only part of the video was released.
The local Fraternal Order of Police says it welcomes the release of the evidence.