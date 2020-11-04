PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The City of Philadelphia has released 911 audio and bodycam video of police shooting and killing Walter Wallace Jr.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also identified the men who opened fire on Wallace as two young patrol officers in their mid-20s.

The video shows Wallace exit a house with a knife while officers are at the porch.

Officers can be heard saying "put the knife down" multiple times. Wallace doesn't put the knife down, and the officers opened fire on him, killing him at the scene.

Philadelphia’s district attorney has vowed to make his own decision about whether to charge the officers, and not to rely solely on the police investigation.

At the request of the Wallace family, the DA says only part of the video was released.

The local Fraternal Order of Police says it welcomes the release of the evidence.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.