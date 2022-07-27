Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - WWE's biggest event is coming to Philadelphia.

WrestleMania will take over the home of the Eagles, the team announced Wednesday.

WrestleMania 40 is set for April 6-7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Officials say it's more than just a weekend event.

The celebration will include Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the events will help put a global spotlight on the city, and will give the local economy a major boost.

Officials said more information will be announced in the near future.

