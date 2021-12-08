A warm head can lead to a warm heart in one Philadelphia neighborhood this holiday season. A woman in Passyunk is busy crocheting for a cause.
Christine Wamble has been crocheting for about 10 years. She loves the way the art is so dynamic. She says it's calming for her nerves and soothing for her soul.
She loves being able to create something beautiful that she can share. She makes some really lovely knit hats.
Christine says when the weather started turning colder, she would watch folks walk by her house and thought some of them looked cold, thinking maybe it wasn't as chilly when they left their house in the morning or maybe they just forgot their hat.
A few weeks later, she decided to hang six of her crocheted hats on a line outside her home with a sign that reads, "if your head is cold, please take a hat."
They were all gone in a few hours.
So, she made some more.
She's hung more than 30 hats so far.
She tries to make one hat a night and hopes to put out six per week. This simple act of kindness caught the attention of her neighbor, Kara Markley.
"I was walking my dog and I just stopped in my tracks and smiled. That's really all you can do. What a kind, thoughtful, caring, and creative human being," Markley said.
Kara had never met Christine but she was so touched by the kindness on display that she reached out to her to see if she could share the picture of her hats on her social media.
She says it's a great reminder of all the good people in the world, if we just take the time to notice them.
This isn't the first time Christine has handed out homemade hats. She used to take the train for work everyday and she would keep a couple of hats in her backpack to hand out to folks she would encounter along the way.