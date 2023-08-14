DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia woman will spend up to four decades behind bars for conspiring with her son to murder a man in 2020.

56-year-old Joyce Brown-Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison for the murder of Christopher Wilson outside of a Middletown Township recycling center in December 2020.

She pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and related charges.

Authorities say last month, Brown-Rodriguez testified against her son, Kahlill Brown, who was convicted by jury of first-degree murder and related charges.

Five of Wilson’s daughters gave emotional impact statements, describing their father as a "hard-working, devoted and loving man" whose loss has left a huge hole in their lives.

Authorities say Wilson had been in a relationship with Brown-Rodriguez, and the victim's daughters said they even considered her part of the family.

Investigators say Wilson, a father of 9, was fatally shot while waiting to start his work shift at a recycling facility on Wheeler Way.

Witnesses reported the shooter approached Wilson on foot and shot him several times, continuing to shoot after he fell to the ground.

Prosecutors said the mother and son conspired to kill Wilson after a romantic relationship between Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez ended.

Kahlill Saleem Brown is scheduled for sentencing next month.