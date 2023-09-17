PHILADELPHIA — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel's condition has improved in the last 12 hours, the team said in a statement Sunday morning.

"This morning, the Phillies received a positive update from Charlie Manuel’s wife, Missy. Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged," the Phillies said.

"The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery," the statement added.

The team said Manuel, 79, suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital. The first 24 hours after the stroke would be the most critical to Manuel's long-term health, the Phillies said Saturday.