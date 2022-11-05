"I'm at the game because I love the Phillies, but I'm also here to honor my father," said Marie Kieth of Media.

The Philadelphia Phillies might have someone 'fightin' even harder than they are.

"He has been a different man since the Phillies have been playing," said Kieth.

Eddie Helmig, age 89, is originally from North Philly.

He's a father, a grandfather and a great grandfather.

He also may be one of the biggest fans of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"The Phillies have given him a reason to live," said Kieth.

69 News ran into Marie Kieth at game 5 of the World Series. She was carrying a poster with her dad's picture on it.

"He's excited, he's like alive right now," said Kieth.

She tells us her father Eddie is blind and was put on hospice a few weeks ago.

But it hasn't stopped him from tuning in, and listening to every game.

"He listens to the Phillies on his Alexa. He says Alexa play the MLB Phillies," said Kieth.

Marie says she's also going to put in her own request with Alexa:

"Hey Alexa, tell the Phillies to give us some home runs," said Kieth.

And as for Eddie?

