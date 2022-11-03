PHILADELPHIA – Things could not have gone much worse for the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night, but fans were back Thursday night, raring to go.

Despite the Phils having just the third ever no-hit game in postseason baseball the night before, fans were undeterred for Game 5 of the World Series.

"They're going to win this game," said Rich Gimbor, Allentown. "We're going to get a 'W,' and then we're going to go to Houston and win it all."

Fans left Citizens Bank Park dejected Wednesday night, but they were confident they'd take home a win Thursday as the Phils headed into Game 5 tied with the Houston Astros.

"I'm hoping we have another five home runs, maybe even more," said Marissa Mancini, Bucks County.

"We're going bring it home tonight," said another fan. "We going to go to Houston and upset them in their house."

Some Phillies fans were so confident about a win, they're already planning on calling out of work this weekend so they can celebrate.

"We hope Saturday is the winning game for us," said Alyssa Catron, Bucks County. "We have work on Sunday, so we're not trying to call out again. We might be 'sick' on Saturday."

One fan from Allentown, Matthew Bari, said it's his third straight World Series game, and he feels just one thing: "I'm tired."

For those fans without tickets to actually attend the game, Wells Fargo Center is holding a watch party for 6,000 lucky people.