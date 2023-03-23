Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed a left knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear that will require surgery, according to a news release from The Phillies.

The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction, the team said.

Additional details regarding the surgery, including the date and surgeon, are to be determined.

Hoskins was carted off the field after sustaining a left knee injury during Thursday's exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers in Clearwater, Fla.

Hoskins is one of the longest-tenured Phillies on the roster and is considered one of the team's leaders. He is a free agent at the end of the season.

He hit 30 homers in the regular season, and six more in the playoffs in 2022.

The injury and surgery keep him out for the season.