PHILADELPHIA - It's going to cost you a pretty penny to see the Phillies. With a playoff run this unexpected, fans are clamoring for World Series seats, and the prices are way up.

Rick Feliciano was one of the lucky ones. As an IronPigs season ticket holder, he was able to access tickets ahead of time for what is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand series of all time.

"When I saw that, I fell off my recliner," Feliciano said. "I grabbed the phone again and bought four tickets."

Tickets at the Bank are averaging around $3200, making it the second most expensive series ever. Meanwhile, the Astro's ticket sales average less than half - around $1500.

The most expensive Phillies ticket listed is north of $40,000.

"It's an unbelievable story, which makes for a good backdrop because the Phillies season was over many times," Feliciano said.

One standing room ticket for game three in Philadelphia is around $850 on StubHub. In Houston it's about $400 less.

Elaine Kutz, who scored a ticket, wasn't surprised by the prices either.

"Not really in today's market and the idea of how exciting it is for the Phillies to actually be there," Kutz said. "A number six seed. A wildcard team that actually makes it into the World Series? It doesn't happen."

Whether you paid thousands, or just a few hundred, Rick says every last fan is going to make the difference.