PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Phillies will celebrate their National League pennant today during their home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

The game against the Cincinnati Reds was supposed to happen yesterday, but was postponed due to the weather.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

The Phils hope to overcome a slow start to the season.

They are one and five.

