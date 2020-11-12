Lehigh Valley to be featured in American Airlines' in-flight magazine

 

 From American Airlines

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Thursday arrested a passenger following “erratic behavor” on an American Airlines jetliner headed to Philadelphia from Orlando, Florida, the airline said.

Flight 2392 was approaching Philadelphia International Airport when the crew became aware of a passenger “exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming comments," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the passenger, who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. The airline said he did not “actively attempt to breach” the cockpit door at any time.

The plane landed without incident and police arrested the passenger.

No one was injured.

Police said no weapon was recovered.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.