PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the center where ballots are being counted in Philadelphia.

WFMZ's news partner, WPVI, says the alleged plot against the Philadelphia Convention Center was discovered Thursday night.

Police received a tip about a group, possibly a family driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to carry out the attack.

Video shows a man being taken into custody, but it's unclear how or if he is connected to the investigation.

Police say they recovered a weapon and believe they have the Hummer involved.

