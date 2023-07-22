HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Philadelphia man has been found guilty on multiple charges related to the attempted sexual assault of a child, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Thursday.

According to Henry, 67-year-old Michael Flynn believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old. Despite the child repeatedly informing Flynn of their age, Flynn offered them $150 to meet for sex.

But the "child" was actually an undercover Philadelphia police officer who took Flynn into custody when he arrived at the arranged location.

A jury Flynn guilty of three felonies: Unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of a communication facility. He will be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Flynn is already a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania, as he was convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children in 1976.