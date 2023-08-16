PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - Justin Doerner sat comfortably on the couch of his Phoenixville home knowing his older brother Kevin is safe in Pennsylvania. One week ago, he wasn't sure that would be the case.
"He sent me a text chat with him and some of his roommates, and one of them had to run and jump in the water to escape the fire,” said Doerner.
Kevin's Lahaina, Hawaii apartment of several years now, “looks like a bomb went off. There's just nothing left. It's just smoke, rubble,” explained Doerner.
His home is among many affected by the wildfires that swept through the island last week. The fires that ripped through the popular tourist island of Maui left at least 110 dead.
Fortunately, Kevin was backpacking in Mexico at the time, but some of his roommates were home.
"They just had, they had no warning. So that was a major part of the issue, that they, the island has a warning system with, like, 80 loudspeakers around the island and they did not go off for some reason,” said Doerner.
Doerner described his brother as generous and friendly, telling 69 News that he worked long hours at a local Lahaina gallery as a glassblower and was an artist who always had a plan for the future.
Now he is left to figure out what the next steps are.
"You know, [he] loves the island life out there,” said Doerner.
The family knew they needed to help some way, so Doerner set up a GoFundMe page for Kevin. That GoFundMe is quickly moving towards its $10,000 goal.
"He's just trying to pick up the pieces,” explained Doerner. "As of maybe two days ago, he flew back to Philly and is staying with my dad now."