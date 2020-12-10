It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment under the holiday lights that was caught on-camera accidentally.
Professional photographer Eric Weiss was visiting Peddler's Village last week, when he unknowingly captured a couple getting engaged.
"When we got back, I was doing the editing and I said, 'Hey, I think I got an entire engagement, like the entire thing, right here," Weiss said.
Weiss said he didn't notice, at first, because he was taking a composite photo.
The picture shows the proposal in three parts; the couple sitting on a bench, down on one knee, then hugging.
Eric turned to social media for help to find them, but hasn't had any luck yet.
"People are going crazy. It's all over. People are sharing it. They want to know who it is," said Ann Lipcsey, assistant director of sales and wedding planner at Peddler's Village, located in New Hope, Bucks County.
Lipcsey said this year, more couples than ever before have planned engagements on the property. She said she is a little surprised no one has come forward yet but understands not everyone might want to, but said why not try to find and gift the couple a copy of their Hallmark Movie moment caught on camera.
"Why not! It's the holiday season. 2020 has been kind of a yucky year. To have something good come out of it would be amazing. Everybody wants to know who the couple is. For selfish reasons, since I'm the wedding planner here, I would like to plan their wedding," Lipcsey said.