U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - The Upper Upper Makefield Township Police Department is giving followers a look at flooding along Rt.532 from over the weekend.

Police shared photos on Facebook in a post providing updates on the search for two missing children, who were swept away during flash flooding.

The post says the search for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her little brother, 9-month-old Conrad involved K9 teams on Friday. Police say search teams are combing through the immense debris piles.

Officials also wrote that heavy equipment is site to assist and that organizers of the search are hopeful to deploy divers as well.

In the Facebook post, photos showed how bad the flooding was along Rt.532. The photos are screen shots from an officer’s body worn camera during the rescue of a motorist with the Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company.

Mattie and Conrad have been missing since Saturday when the car they were in was hit by flood waters on Washington Crossing Road. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley of South Carolina, was killed.

The other three family members in their car - the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother - managed to escape safely.

Four other people were killed:

- Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

- Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

- Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

- Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville NJ

Hundreds gathered on Thursday evening to pray for the missing children and the five people who lost their lives in floodwaters.