BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Bucks County last week died of smoke inhalation, the county coroner said.
Martin W. Sailer Jr., 79, died after the crash and subsequent fire in Buckingham Township, near Doylestown, the morning of June 15.
His death was ruled an accident, and his cause of death was smoke inhalation, said coroner Meredith Buck on Tuesday.
Sailer, a retired Navy commander and TWA pilot, was the only person on board the small, single-engine aircraft when it crashed into a wooded area behind a development, close to the Doylestown Airport.
The Upper Black Eddy man put in a mayday call before the crash, authorities said, but the cause of the crash is not yet known. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.