POTTSTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesdays, Dr. Lawton DeLisser's exam room is the streets and shelters of Pottstown, Montgomery County.
From diagnosing a foot with gangrene inside a church, to a general exam in a parking lot, Lawton is one of four Tower Health doctors treating the homeless.
"What is the biggest challenge in practicing medicine and to the homeless and people on the streets?" I asked.
"I think the biggest challenge is just getting to them," he said.
The pilot street medicine program started at the end of January and runs every Tuesday. So far 30 people have been treated, including Mark Cummins, the man with the gangrene foot.
"If they didn't come out to find you?" I said to him.
"I'd lose my toes," he said.
Mark Boorse of Access Services finds many of the patients. His nonprofit acts as a conduit for the continuity of care. He said Cummins slept outside the church to make sure he would see the doctor.
"The word is now spreading on the street that healthcare is available to people. People who were maybe reluctant at first a few months ago are saying now I want to see a doctor," he said.
It may not be a panacea for every problem, but it is a touch of humanity for the homeless. Hopes are to expand the program county wide.