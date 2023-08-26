DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A pipe replacement project has closed part of Wismer Road in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

According to PennDOT, the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all weekdays except Labor Day until Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The closure will be in effect between Point Pleasant Pike in Plumstead Township and Carversville Road in Solebury Township, PennDOT said.

Drivers will be directed to use Point Pleasant Pike, Route 413 and Carversville Road during the closure.

PennDOT noted that all scheduled activities are "weather dependent."