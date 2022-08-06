TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Only the pilots were onboard.

Multiple people who belong to the Van Sant Airport Facebook group posted that both pilots appeared to be okay.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

The investigation into what led to the collision is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board.