PHILADELPHIA - Thursday was the third day of the trial of Mark Houck.

He is a pro-life activist from Kintnersville, Bucks County, accused of assaulting a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia.

It all happened outside the Planned Parenthood at the intersection of Locust Street and 12th Street on October 13, 2021. Volunteer patient escort Bruce Love said two patients left the clinic, and were approached by Houck. Houck was offering them a brochure about the Women's Center, a pregnancy center that does not advocate or offer abortions. Love said he approached Houck and the women to let the women know they didn't have to listen to Houck. That's when Love said Houck yelled "Get out of here" and shoved him.

About 20 to 30 minutes later, Love said he approached Houck on the corner of Locust and 12th streets again to be there in case patients were coming by. Love said Houck started yelling at him, saying "I'll shove you into the street." Love responded, saying "Is that a threat?" He said that only a moment later, Houck pushed him again, this time sending him to the ground.

Love testified to all of this on the stand Thursday in federal court. The second push was also caught on security camera video, which was played in the courtroom.

Houck's defense claims he was defending his son, who was there with him, and who Love stood close to on the corner. Love denies ever speaking to the son.

Houck's defense also brought up the Planned Parenthood manual, which says escorts are not supposed to engage with protesters or activists.

Houck is facing two counts, one being for assault. The other, more serious, charge is for allegedly violating the Federal FACE act. That law says you can't interfere with a reproductive health care worker doing their job.

If found guilty, Houck could face up to 11 years in prison. At the end of the day, Houck's attorneys asked for the FACE Act violation to be dropped. The judge did not make a decision.

We spoke with Houck's mother-in-law, and with a friend of Bruce Love's in the courtroom to get both perspectives. Neither would go on camera, but Houck's mother-in-law Kathleen McCarthy said they trust in God that the truth will come out.

Love's friend Sharon Cooper said Love is a good man, and if he ever contradicted himself in his testimony it's because he's 73 now and his memory isn't as sharp as it used to be.