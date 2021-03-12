QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Graduation for Quakertown Community High School’s Class of 2021 will resemble last year’s hybrid ceremony, with every effort made to make the event as memorable as possible.
High school principal Mattias van’t Hoenderdaal, who met earlier this week with senior class advisers and student class representatives, updated the school board at its meeting Thursday night about preliminary graduation planning.
He said this year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 18, the last Friday of the school year, at Alumni Memorial Field, which can seat 1,000 people. A single ceremony could be held for all 400 graduates at 7 p.m. on June 18 or two ceremonies could be held that day for 200 each, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day, van’t Hoenderdaal said. Graduation will be livestreamed for free.
June 19 is the rain date for graduation. Diplomas will be picked up on June 21.
Student leaders expressed their preference that the entire class graduate as a whole, even if their parents can’t attend because of public health safety protocols. The number of tickets for attendees is likely to change as the state makes revisions to capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events as COVID-19 cases decline. Outdoor events can now have 20% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
Noting that parents also value their child’s graduation as a significant milestone in their lives, van’t Hoenderdaal said he challenged students to have a dialog with their parents out of respect about finding ways to accommodate as many attendees as possible. A survey will be sent to gather the thoughts of parents and students, he said.
A community parade, like the popular one held last year, will be on June 16, with a rain date of June 17, van’t Hoenderdaal said. The parade is something students want again, he said, adding that the event became an instant tradition last year where the whole community came together to celebrate the senior class.