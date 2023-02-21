PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say a murderer is behind bars without bail.

Police held a news conference Tuesday morning, along with officials from Temple University, to provide new details about what led up to the shooting death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

We learned Fitzgerald was alone Saturday night, but the accused shooter had backup. Philadelphia Police said the accused killer, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, had two friends with him all dressed in black with masks on. Officer Fitzgerald tried to follow them on his own, and after a quick chase, police said surveillance video shows Pfeffer gunning him down.

Temple University's Vice President for Public Safety, Jennifer Griffin, said the murder of an officer in cold blood is something her department is still coming to terms with.

"Police Officer Christopher David Fitzgerald was the first Temple Police officer killed in the line of duty," said Griffin.

Fitzgerald was alone Saturday night on the 1700 block of Montgomery Ave. Griffin said staffing issues played a part in that.

"We also do deploy a two-officer car when staffing permits, or if we have a specific operation. On this night, he was riding in a single car for sure," said Griffin.

The lead investigator in the case, Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom of the Philadelphia Police Department, said the crime was caught on surveillance footage that they are not releasing to the public out of respect for the family.

"You can hear Officer Fitzgerald say, 'go to the ground.' They tussled behind an SUV, which is out of camera view. Pfeffer then pulls out a handgun and shoots Officer Fitzgerald. You can hear the shots and see the muzzle flash, bang, bang, bang," said Ransom.

After that, Ransom said the video shows Pfeffer walking over to Fitzgerald's body and firing three more shots. After that, he's accused of stealing a car from a bystander and making his escape, leaving his two friends behind. Police caught up with them, and said they were crucial to tracking Pfeffer down.

"After getting consent from their parents, the detectives interviewed those males, at which time they provided us information necessary to develop a suspect," said Ransom.

Within 12 hours police had Pfeffer in custody at his parents' Buckingham Township home, removing several weapons as well.

"Forensic and technical analysis of weapons recovered from Pfeffer's home, and I did say weapons because it's more than one, in Bucks County related to the murder and carjacking are underway," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner said the murder weapon was not found, but he and Mayor Jim Kenney took a moment to advocate for more gun restrictions in Pennsylvania to keep this from happening again.

"Back the kinds of things that other legislatures in other states have done to restrict the flow of weapons in a country that literally has more guns than it has people," said Krasner.

"If you don't back gun control and gun availability, you don't back the blue," said Kenney.

There was also another shooting in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon near the memorial site for Christopher Fitzgerald on Montgomery Ave. Two teenagers were shot, and Fitzgerald's family had to be escorted away from the memorial. A 17-year-old male is in critical condition, and a 13-year-old female is in stable condition following that shooting.