UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. -- At least three are dead in flash flooding in lower Bucks County Saturday evening, according to the coroner's office.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said two females and a male died in Upper Makefield Township. She said all the deaths are related to flash flooding. At least two of the deaths happened in the area of Crossing Farm Lane and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township. That's near Washington Crossing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends as they go through unimaginable grief," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Police say crews were able to rescue one woman who was trapped in her vehicle.

The flash flooding caught numerous drivers by surprise, and many were trapped, police said.

Search efforts will continue, as 3-4 people remain unaccounted for, township police said in the Facebook post.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Taylorsville Road from Rt. 532 to Rt. 295 is closed, River Road by Francisco’s is closed, and River Road between Rt. 532 and Mt. Eyre Road is closed, police said.

If you are driving in and around the township, police ask that you be careful, as there is a lot of debris on the roadways.

"We also ask that you keep those families who lost loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your patience and we will update you throughout the day," police said.

PennDOT says four state highways were closed due to the flooding:

Route 32 (River Road) Woodside Road to Route 532 (General Washington Memorial Boulevard) in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships;

Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) between Aquetong Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Solebury Township;

Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township; and Taylorsville Road between Woodside Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships.

During the closures, motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour routes. Local access will be maintained up to the closures.

The closures will remain in place until floodwaters from the Delaware River have receded and PennDOT can safely reopen the roadways.