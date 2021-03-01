MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are looking for three men who they say stole antique coins from a home in Bucks County.
Police say the three men entered the home on the 2100 block of Spinnerstown Road in Milford Township Feb. 19 after posing as a water testing crew.
The men then went into the victim’s bedroom, where they stole antique coins, state police said. After stealing the items, the men drove away in a white Chevrolet Malibu, bearing temporary registration plates. The car was seen driving north on Spinnerstown Road.
State police are asking any one with information on the burglary to call the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-249-9191.