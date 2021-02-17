7 people shot in north Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Seven people were wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the police.

Two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. near a SEPTA station in the Olney neighborhood, the police said. Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively.

Information about the two other victims was not immediately available.

The police reported that two firearms were recovered and one person was in custody.

The shooting occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city's major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured.

