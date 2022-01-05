Truck suspected in thefts from construction site in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are investigating after they say approximately $4,000 worth of items were stolen from a construction site.

A truck was seen driving to a construction site for new townhomes in the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Perkasie on Dec. 18, according to a news release from the borough's police department.

Two people were seen entering several townhomes under construction and removing several boxes, containing new A/C condensing units, a coil and a furnace, borough police said.

The value of the stolen items is approximately $4,000.

The vehicle is a black or dark gray Dodge Ram 1500, police said. Anyone with information on the vehicle or similar incidents can contact Det. Anthony Gro at agro@perkasiepd.org or 215-257-6876.

