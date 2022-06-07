E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Police activity near Perkasie prompted a Bucks County high school to go on lockdown Tuesday.
Police were in the area of Campus Drive, across from Pennridge High School, for a domestic issue, said Pennridge Regional police around noon.
The high school was put on lockdown as a precaution, police said.
Police did not elaborate on what happened or how long the police situation is expected to last.
Pennridge's graduation is set for Wednesday, with the last day of school on Thursday, according to the district calendar.