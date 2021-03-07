Officials at the Bucks County District Attorney’s office says they are “ecstatic” to have caught an alleged serial burglar accused of stealing from more than 1,500 cars and homes since 2019.
Keith Johnson, 32, was arrested on Friday.
Deputy District Attorney Dave Keightly said Johnson never broke into any cars or homes, only taking items from cars which were unlocked. Sometimes he took loose change – but sometimes a lot more.
“Sometimes people leave things that are a lot more valuable in their cars, like their wallets and their credit cards,” said Keightly.
“People sometimes leave handguns in their car, unfortunately one of those was taken in this case.”
Keightly said Johnson admitted to the string of crimes, including taking $140,000 in cash from a home in Philadelphia. The crimes in Bucks County stretched from Hilltown Township to Yardley. He also hit several towns in New Jersey.
The Deputy DA said Johnson intentionally targeted wealthy areas, likely because people who live there may not be as likely to lock their cars.
“A lot of people fall into the trap of ‘My neighborhood looks nice, it’s not gonna happen here, you know, this is a thing where it’s not a part of my life. Well, guess what?” Keightly said.
Johnson faces a long list of charges, including theft, money laundering and burglary.