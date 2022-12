SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Police appear to be investigating the home of a Bucks County woman who went missing in October.

Officers were laying evidence markers on the Sellersville property of Elizabeth Capaldi.

They rolled out police tape, and crews were seen walking around the area in hazmat suits.

The 55-year-old Capaldi was last seen at her home back on Oct. 10.

Her daughter reported her missing two days later.

