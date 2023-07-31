U. SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Police say an armed robbery was caught on camera in Bucks County.

The video is from a surveillance camera in a 7-Eleven in Upper Southampton Township just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

You can see two people wearing masks and gloves come into the store.

One person, who looks to be holding a gun, leaps over the counter while the other waits at the door.

No word on whether anyone was hurt, or what the crooks took.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Upper Southampton Police.