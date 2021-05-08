RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The man accused of hitting a Bucks County man with a car while he was mowing his lawn is behind bars.
The Richland Township Police Department say they arrested Joel Mcgriff, on Saturday.
McGriff, 40, of Milford Township, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, failure to render aid or give information, among other charges.
They say a random tip led them to the driver.
69 News spoke with Kelly Pleasanton on Friday. She says her dad, John Gruver, was just out cutting his grass on Thursday, something he loves doing, when his life changed in an instant.
"My mom was sitting in the living room today (Thursday) when she heard a bang and the dogs started barking, she looked out the window and found my dad laying in the front yard," she said.
Police say McGriff was driving his girlfriend's car on the 200 block of Mill Road, hit 70-year old Gruver, and just kept going. They say the girlfriend contacted them because her car was damaged, and she apparently didn't even know about the hit-and-run. The phone call led them to McGriff.
Chief Ficco says they also have neighborhood video that shows the car and shows McGriff allegedly leaving the scene, the chief believes, fully aware of what he did.
The Richland Township Police Department would like to thank the Quakertown Police Department and the community for helping to bring Mcgriff safely into custody.