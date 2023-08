PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding a missing person.

The Perkasie Borough Police Department is looking for Ronnie Wilson,64 , of Sellersville.

Police say Wilson was last seen on July 6 when he was taken to a facility in Jamaica, NY from Bethlehem.

Wilson suffers from schizophrenia and may not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-257-6876.