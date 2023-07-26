U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County said that they are concluding their active search for a 9-month-old boy that went missing after being swept away by floodwaters on July 15, after a large search effort that involved multiple agencies.

"We have exhausted all means of attempting to locate" Conrad Sheils, Upper Makefield Township Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies had engaged in a "massive search effort that involved hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9’s, divers, sonar, and air assets," police wrote in the Facebook post.

"The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time," police said.

"Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened. Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten."

Since the weekend, police said they had marine units checking the Delaware River, including along the banks of the river on both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides.

"Since the beginning and throughout the search, we notified agencies up and down the Delaware all the way to Marcus Hook of our efforts. We were able to get divers in the water and cleared the areas that were outstanding. We utilized K9 teams and checked the islands in the Delaware River and along the banks of the river as well," police said.

Conrad's 2-year-old sister Mattie was found dead in Philadelphia on Friday.

The two children were swept out of their family's car by floodwaters on Washington Crossing Road. Their mother was killed by flooding in the car, while their father, grandmother and 4-year-old brother survived.

In all, seven people died as a result of the flooding, 6 of whom were returned to their families, police said.

A GoFundMe was created to collect money for the Sheils family.