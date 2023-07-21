PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia Police confirm the body of a child was found along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

Police tell 69 News, the body is that of a 2-year-old girl.

The body was found around 5:05 p.m.

Police report it is possible the body is related to the flash flooding in Bucks County.

Two children went missing after being swept in the flood waters in Bucks County over the weekend.

Upper Makefield Township Police reported the 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils were still missing as of Friday afternoon.

Upper Makefield Township Police posted on Facebook saying there will be a news conference held tonight at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.