UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in lower Bucks County are investigating what they call a "disgusting act," political campaign signs being booby-trapped with razor blades.

Police in Upper Makefield Township say one resident's fingers got sliced while removing a sign put on private property without permission.

That sign and two others had razor blades placed around the perimeter.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or suspects.

Police are warning residents to use caution if removing signs placed on their property without permission.