The family of 64-year-old chiropractor James Sowa, says he was beloved by his patients.
"He was the nicest person ever," says his wife, Barbara.
They and the entire Bensalem community were shocked when he was found in November inside his office-which he ran out of his home-beaten to death.
"There's so much evil in the world because that was evil taking out good," Barbara Sowa says.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says thanks to investigators who never gave up. They discovered their suspect is a former patient.
Weintraub says 22-year-old Joseph O'Boyle went to Sowa in September, complaining of jaw pain. The DA says though he only got treatment once, O'Boyle's pain got worse, and he blamed Dr. Sowa.
"And our theory is, based on the injuries that Dr. Sowa succumbed to, that O'Boyle beat him about the head and about the jaw, instead of an eye for an eye, a jaw for a jaw," Weintraub says.
O'Boyle is charged with criminal homicide and being held without bail.
Weintraub called the crime senseless, adding Sowa was a man who only tried to heal.
"Which makes his murder somewhat ironic. He had never harmed a person, he certainly didn't deserve this," he says.
Sowa's son Kurt says, "Our dad was the most kind, generous, hardworking man there was. He was selfless, and he would give the shirt off his back for you. He didn't deserve this."