Quakertown Christmas fatal fire
Rich Rolen, 69 News

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police believe lights on a tree are what started a fire in Quakertown that killed three people early Christmas morning. 

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Essex Court around 1:20 a.m. for a house fire with entrapment.

Once on scene, police say emergency officials attempted to enter the house but the fire was fully involved and too dangerous to enter. 

Quakertown Christmas fatal fire

Scott McElree, Quakertown Chief of Police says three people died as a result of the fire.

He says it's believed a man in his 40s and two children were killed. It's believed the boys were 8 and 11 years old. 

Two additional family members were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for injuries of burns and smoke inhalation.

Quakertown Christmas fatal fire

The neighboring home suffered some damage. The residents were able to get out safely.

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.