Lorenzo Muniz

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. -  Police say a Montgomery County man stole money from church collection bins.

Lorenzo Muniz, 35, of Collegeville, is charged with institutional vandalism: place of worship, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime, and drug violations.

Beginning in late January, the Radnor Township Police Department began receiving theft reports from a Wayne church. A person was caught on surveillance video entering the vestibule, removing money from the collection bins, and then leaving the area, according to a news release from Radnor Township police. Several collection bins were destroyed during the process.

Police conducted an investigation using real-time surveillance cameras and undercover officers. Muniz returned to the church on the afternoon of Feb. 16, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

At the time of his arrest, Muniz possessed multiple prying tools used to enter the boxes, police said. During an interview with investigators, Muniz admitted to committing thefts at several area churches as well, police said.

Muniz was taken to George Hill Correctional Facility.

