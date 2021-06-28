TELFORD BOROUGH, Pa. | The Telford Borough Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are investigating a missing juvenile, and say they are asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, 16, (goes by Nevaeh) was last seen on Friday, May 21, at approximately 3 p.m., according to police reports.
She is described as a white female, 5' 4", about 115 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police report she was last seen in jeans and a black T-shirt.
Two days after she was reported missing, her parents say they received a call from the National Runaway Hotline indicating that she was safe, but they could offer no additional information.
Godshall is believed to possibly be in the Ocean City or another New Jersey shore point, police say. It is also believed that she is being aided by others, most likely adults, who will be subject to criminal charges if they continue to do so.
Anyone who believes that they have seen or know the whereabouts of Godshall should immediately contact the Telford Borough Police Department at 215-723-4858 or the National Center for Missing, and Exploited Children at 1-800- THE LOST.
All juveniles missing from their families are at risk of exploitation and /or harm, officials say. The longer a juvenile is missing, the greater the risk.
Contact Chief Randall S. Floyd at 215-723-6700 for additional information.