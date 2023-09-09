Police in Chester County still have the Longwood Gardens property surrounded as they continue to search for an escaped convicted murderer. The search has caused the tourist attraction to remain closed until further notice.

Danelo Cavalcante has now been on the run for 10 days. State Police confirmed Cavalcante was spotted twice within the search perimeter on Thursday. 69 News talked with a bed and breakfast right down the road from the search perimeter called the Inn at Whitewing Farm.

"Everyone gets affected by this. From the prison that he escaped from, to Longwood Gardens, to the guests like I was telling you earlier who planned a year to come here," said owner Lance Shortt.

Shortt said about half of the people who had reservations to stay there have canceled due to the ongoing manhunt.

"Half want to still come, half don't want to come, which we understand. We would never judge anybody for how they feel," said Shortt.

Shortt said, on Friday night, he had dozens of officers stationed on the road in front of his property.

"There was a bunch of officers down here yesterday. We fed all the officers, gave them water, all that kind of stuff. We feel for them too, because they're in, look they're wearing garb that's, they're carrying a hundred pounds worth of stuff, it's 90 degrees outside, and chasing this guy," said Shortt.

Even though the search has moved away, Shortt said he's staying vigilant.

"We have a large camera system around. There must be 16 cameras around, there's alarm systems. We have somebody who walks around every night and checks the place," said Shortt.

There's no timeline for when the search could come to an end, but Shortt said he's confident police will catch Cavalcante soon and things will go back to normal.

"It's an ugly situation, just one more that we have to deal with, and we'll deal with this and we'll move on," said Shortt.

We also saw on Friday night that the search isn't just confined to the search perimeter. We saw an officer talking with homeowners in a nearby neighborhood, making sure they hadn't seen any sign of Cavalcante.