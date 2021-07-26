ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A police officer in Bucks County is one of four men being accused of attempting to lure a minor in New Jersey.
Corporal Clifford Horn, 54, with Central Bucks Regional Police, is being charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
Concerned citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites, Atlantic City police said.
The citizens then confronted the men and notified local law enforcement, according to the news release.
The citizens provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens and the suspects, Atlantic City police said.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said it will begin the process of evaluating all Bucks County criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved.
Atlantic City police say the other three people charged are: Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, MD., Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, and Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia.
All four were released on a summons with a future court date.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.