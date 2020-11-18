DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police use of force has been a hot button issue, especially in the last few months, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
It's an issue that's certainly been on the mind of law enforcement officers across the country.
At a news conference at the Bucks County Justice Center on Wednesday, District Attorney Matt Weintraub acknowledged the issue and announced a collaborative effort to address it.
"As you all know, police use of force has been in the news for months, more often than we care for it to be, but this is a real issue," Weintraub said.
Weintraub was surrounded by more than a dozen police chiefs from across the county to announce that all 39 departments in the county unanimously participated in, and agreed to implement, a universal use of force policy.
"We felt it was necessary in Bucks County to make sure everyone had the same basic principles," said Fred Harran, Director of Public Safety for Bensalem Township.
"It's unprecedented, and I think it's a step in the right direction to talk about police reform," said Chief Ronald MacPherson, with Upper Southampton Township Police.
The policy hits on areas like requiring officers to intervene when unreasonable force is being used, an issue that was highlighted in Floyd's case.
It also touches on choke holds, rendering immediate medical aid and prohibiting warning shots.
"These 15 principles aren't really new to law enforcement, what we're doing, is we're putting them all together so that all the departments in Bucks County have adopted the same principles," Harran said.
Weintraub reviewed and approved the uniform standard.
"Police must hold themselves to the highest standards anytime they use force on a member of the public, they can't even afford one mistake, because mistakes can be deadly as we know," he said.