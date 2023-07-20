SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say the driver of a pickup truck has been arrested for DUI after an accident that sent somebody to the hospital.

Perkasie Borough Police say officers responded to the traffic accident on July 14 around 10:30 p.m. at the unit block of North Main Street in Sellersville.

The driver of the pickup truck was picking up four friends and believed all the passengers were in the vehicle and proceeded to drive away, according to a news release from borough police.

Police say the last passenger was not all the way in the vehicle and fell out as the driver began to pull away. The victim had her right leg partially run over, and sustained injuries to her right knee before the driver stopped, police said.

The injured passenger was transported to Grand View Hospital.

The driver of the truck was arrested for DUI, police said.