LANSDALE, Pa. - Officials say a husband and wife are both dead after a murder-suicide.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says that Florence Brown, 94, was shot on Sept. 12 by her husband, Stanley Brown, 93, who then shot himself.

Initial results of the investigation found that Florence Brown suffered from dementia, and Stanley Brown was her caregiver.

The shooting happened at their home on Concord Place in Lansdale.

Lansdale Police were called to the home just after 12:10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from Stanley saying he had just killed his wife and was going to kill himself, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The DA's office says while he was on the phone with 911, a shot could be heard. As Lansdale Police were arriving another shot was heard from inside the house.

Police report officers entered the home and found Stanley Brown seated on a chair with a handgun, with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Florence Brown had multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, according to the news release.

Florence Brown was taken to Grand View Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stanley Brown was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, where he underwent surgery and died.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office and the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office.