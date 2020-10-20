NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - State police have released more details of a crash in Bucks County Sunday night that killed a 55-year-old Kintnersville woman.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Route 412 near Park Drive. State police say that Michelle Grabert was driving a pickup truck northbound on Route 412 when the truck crossed over the northbound shoulder and the passenger side wheels left the roadway. The truck then went back on the roadway and started into an uncontrolled skid, crossing into the southbound lane, police said.
The truck then overturned and rolled before coming to rest upside down in a ditch, police said.
Grabert died at the scene.
State police closed part of 412 for several hours while they investigated the crash.