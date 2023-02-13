NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are asking for the public's help after five street name signs were stolen.

The Public Works Department in New Britain Township reported the thefts Monday morning.

The stolen signs are W Fairwood Dr, Julie Rd, Poplar Rd and Diana Dr(2 Diana Dr signs were stolen).

Township police are asking residents in the area to check their video footage for over the entire weekend to see if anyone can be seen stealing the signs. If video is available, police ask that residents either post/share video to RING Neighbors or contact police directly at 215-822-1910 or Police@NBTPD.org.