RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are looking for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Daniel Gluck fled his residence on June 1, according to a news release from the Richland Township Police Department.

Police say Gluck was last seen in the evening hours and was found to be missing around 10 p.m., from his bedroom.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top and shorts with White Nike sneakers, according to the news release.

His scooter is missing, but he does not have social media or a cell phone, per the family.

It is believed that he is still in the Quakertown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call RTPD Officer Daniel Carr or Detective John Burke at 215-536-9500.