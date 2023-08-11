DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Aglaia Zagoreos was last seen at 100 S. Main Street (Talbots), Doylestown Borough, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Police say she is wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with flowers on it and khaki pants.

Zagoreos has dementia and may be confused, police said.

If you see her or know where she is, police ask you to contact the Central Bucks Regional Police at 215-345-4143.